Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

LON FDEV traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,444 ($19.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The firm has a market cap of $561.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,444.92 ($19.01). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,301.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,120.65.

In other news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

