Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,514.33 ($19.92).

A number of analysts recently commented on FDEV shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday.

FDEV stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,320 ($17.36). The company had a trading volume of 49,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.81. The company has a market cap of $513.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

