Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

NYSE FRO opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Frontline has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

