Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Frontline’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

