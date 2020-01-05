Frozen-themed cafes pop up in Japan

Frozen-themed cafes are popping up in Japan, marking the release of the Disney animated film Frozen 2.

A Frozen-themed cafe has opened as a time-limited pop-up at Oh My Cafe at Tokyu Plaza in Harajuku. The themed pop-up will remain open until January 13. A second Frozen pop-up cafe is planned to open at Gelato Pique Cafe in Tamagawa Takashimaya today, running through to January 26.

The cafes offer dishes themed and stylized according to characters from the movie, particularly loved in the Japanese market since the screening of the original film in 2014. They also sell merchandise related to the Frozen franchise.

Additional Frozen-themed cafes are set to launch in Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Hokkaido, and Kyoto.