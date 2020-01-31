FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $33,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $52,551.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $106,944 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FRP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FRP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FRP by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

FRP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.00. 4,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,879. The company has a quick ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 27.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. FRP has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.48 million, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.67.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 61.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

