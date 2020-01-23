FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.31

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.31 and traded as high as $52.59. FRP shares last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 8,963 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 27.61 and a current ratio of 27.61. The firm has a market cap of $498.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 61.11% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $52,551.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $33,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649 shares in the company, valued at $33,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,106 shares of company stock worth $106,944 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

