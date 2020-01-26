FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.56. FS Bancorp posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSBW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

