FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. 13,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118. The company has a market capitalization of $273.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,052 shares of company stock valued at $421,504. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 693.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

