FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. 31,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $243.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,052 shares of company stock valued at $192,944 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

