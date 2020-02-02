FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSBW. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,052 shares of company stock valued at $192,944. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

