FSD Pharma (CNSX:HUGE) Trading 1.2% Higher

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.25, 16,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (CNSX:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc operates as a cannabis company in Canada. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It has a strategic alliance agreement with SciCann Therapeutics Inc for the production and distribution of cannabinoid-based, patent pending, and indication-specific products developed by SciCann Therapeutics Inc The company was formerly known as Century Financial Capital Group Inc and changed its name to FSD Pharma Inc in May 2018.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

