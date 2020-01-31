FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.84. 14,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,099. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

