FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTSI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of FTSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,476. The company has a market cap of $65.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. FTS International has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts predict that FTS International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FTS International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTS International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

