FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) & US Well Services (NYSE:USWS) Head-To-Head Survey

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and US Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International -3.79% 49.11% 4.48% US Well Services -19.99% -40.96% -14.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FTS International and US Well Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 2 6 1 0 1.89 US Well Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

FTS International currently has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 497.12%. US Well Services has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 427.78%. Given FTS International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTS International is more favorable than US Well Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTS International and US Well Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $1.54 billion 0.05 $258.40 million $2.36 0.28 US Well Services $648.85 million 0.15 -$65.90 million ($1.33) -1.08

FTS International has higher revenue and earnings than US Well Services. US Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTS International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of FTS International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of US Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of FTS International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of US Well Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FTS International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Well Services has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTS International beats US Well Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.