Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FPE. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.10 ($41.98) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.05 ($43.08).

FPE opened at €37.70 ($43.84) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.66. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?