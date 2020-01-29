Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of FTEK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,067. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also: Profit Margin