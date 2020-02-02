FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $1.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 14,682,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,386,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 127.68% and a negative return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

