FuelCell Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $371.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 127.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.85%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

