FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FCEL traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 35,274,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,671,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.59.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index