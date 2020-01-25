FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.22. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 43,411,490 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 69.85% and a negative net margin of 127.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $429.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

