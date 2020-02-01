FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.73

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.73. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 7,853,825 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $335.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 127.68% and a negative return on equity of 66.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

