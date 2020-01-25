FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 22.9% on Disappointing Earnings

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price fell 22.9% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.22, 74,436,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 40,053,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 127.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.85%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCEL. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,029,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $429.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

