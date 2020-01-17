Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BHAT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 22nd

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s (NASDAQ:BHAT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

