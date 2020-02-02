Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.26-7.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.42-35.42 billion.

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,020. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fujitsu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

