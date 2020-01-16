Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

FULC stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

