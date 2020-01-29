Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FULC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,248. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,604.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $15,559,000. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

