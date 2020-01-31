Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FORK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Fuling Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuling Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.99% of Fuling Global worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

