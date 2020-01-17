Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuling Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.99% of Fuling Global worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORK traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440. Fuling Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

