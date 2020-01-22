Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FSTA. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

LON:FSTA opened at GBX 962 ($12.65) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 955.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,048.20. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 846 ($11.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $311.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

