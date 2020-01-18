Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FSTA has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Fuller, Smith & Turner to an add rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

FSTA remained flat at $GBX 970 ($12.76) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 954.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,050.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 846 ($11.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The company has a market capitalization of $313.97 million and a PE ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Read More: Cash Flow