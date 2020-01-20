Fulton Financial (FULT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is set to issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FULT stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio