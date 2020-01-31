Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 40.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Funko by 54.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Funko by 7,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $768.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

