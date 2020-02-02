Future Farm Technologies (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Shares Up 18.6%

Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) shot up 18.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 362,176 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 163,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Future Farm Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFRMF)

Future Farm Technologies Inc operates as an indoor plant growth technology company specializing in LED lighting and vertical farming solutions in North America. The company provides indoor controlled environment agriculture systems that utilize minimal land, water, and energy resources; manufactures concentrated cannabis oil and purified distillate; and operates an ornamental plant greenhouse.

