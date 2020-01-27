Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the December 31st total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTFT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.83. 7,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,644. Future Fintech Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

About Future Fintech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

