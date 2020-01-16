Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Trading Up 9.2%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 11,811 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 278,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

