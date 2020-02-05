Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUTR. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,644.80 ($21.64).

Shares of FUTR traded down GBX 34 ($0.45) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,298 ($17.07). The stock had a trading volume of 385,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,437.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,282.16. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $0.50. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 1,045,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42), for a total transaction of £14,634,816 ($19,251,270.72). Also, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, with a total value of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

