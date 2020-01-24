FY2019 Earnings Estimate for ABcann Global Corporation (CVE:ABC) Issued By Clarus Securities

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ABcann Global Corporation (CVE:ABC) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABcann Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for ABcann Global’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ABcann Global (CVE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 million during the quarter.

