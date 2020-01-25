FY2019 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Issued By B. Riley

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.35). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $723.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $750,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

