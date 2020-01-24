FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Banco Santander SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Banco Santander in a report released on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 23.0% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 21,638.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Banco Santander by 16.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

