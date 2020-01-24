FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Cheesecake Factory Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of CAKE opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 87,620 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $786,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 19.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

