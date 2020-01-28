FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Issued By B. Riley

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: Cash Flow