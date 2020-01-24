FY2019 Earnings Estimate for HB Fuller Co Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:FUL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of HB Fuller in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $430,913.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

