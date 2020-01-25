FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Issued By KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Inogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.65 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel