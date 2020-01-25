FY2019 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for OneMain in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $42.66 on Friday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OneMain by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in OneMain by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 16,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in OneMain by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

