FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Pfenex Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfenex in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pfenex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfenex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of PFNX opened at $10.72 on Friday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfenex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pfenex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfenex by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfenex by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 173,921 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of Pfenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $31,140.00.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?