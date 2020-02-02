FY2019 Earnings Estimate for SAGE Therapeutics Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($13.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($13.61). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($10.09) EPS.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,035,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

