FY2019 Earnings Estimate for SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of SEGRO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEGRO’s FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEGXF. ValuEngine downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

