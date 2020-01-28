FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Selective Insurance Group Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

