FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Raymond James increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.06 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

